PSG’s Neymar ‘not available’ for Bayern Munich clash

“For the next two games, we will not have Ney available,” said Galtier at the press conference ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Nantes.

“Our unit is much more compact. With the absence of Ney, instead of having two midfielders, we will have three midfielders and two attackers.

“To say that Ney’s absence is insignificant, no. He is one of the best passers in Ligue 1 and it is still a big loss for us.”