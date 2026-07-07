Alvarez starts as Argentina make three changes against Egypt

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed his starting XI for today's high-stakes World Cup round-of-16 clash against Egypt. According to TyC Sports, the defending champions have made three changes from the side that started their previous match.

Defender Nicolas Tagliafico returns to the starting lineup after recovering from injury. Facundo Medina, who replaced him in the last match, drops to the bench after suffering a muscle strain.

There is also a significant change in attack. Lautaro Martinez, who started Argentina's first four matches of the tournament, makes way for Julian Alvarez. Although Lautaro scored a penalty against Jordan, he struggled to make an impact in the round-of-32 victory over Cape Verde. Alvarez, meanwhile, returns from an ankle injury to reclaim his place in the starting XI.