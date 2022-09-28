Messi with a double as Argentina’s winning streak continues

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina edged closer to Italy's world record unbeaten streak with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi took his international goals tally to 90 in 164 appearances after coming on as a second-half substitute at the Red Bull Arena.

Messi's goals capped an emphatic win for the South Americans, who have now gone 35 games unbeaten in a streak stretching back to 2019 - just two shy of Italy's world record unbeaten run of 37 set between 2018 and 2012.