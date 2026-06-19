Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

Germany's veteran keeper Manuel Neuer will go back into international retirement after the end of the World Cup, having returned to the team just for the tournament, he said on Thursday.

Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner who is 40 years old and playing his fifth consecutive World Cup as Germany's starting keeper, had retired after their Euro 2024 quarter-final exit on home soil.

He was a surprise selection in coach Julian Nagelsmann's squad after a strong second half to the season with club Bayern Munich.