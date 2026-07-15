Major League Soccer referee Ismail Elfath has never overseen a Lionel Messi loss or draw -- only wins.

That's why his appointment to Argentina's World Cup semifinal against England on Wednesday angered English fans and led to accusations of fixing the tournament for another Messi title.

Elfath, an American citizen born in Morocco, was tapped for the England-Argentina showdown with fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins as his two assistants.