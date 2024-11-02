Dr Yunus assures of resolving women football team's problems
Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus assured of taking steps to resolve the problems the Bangladesh women's football team has been facing.
"The problems of the women's football team, including accommodation crisis, lack of training facility and salary structure, were discussed in detail (during a reception) today and sir (chief adviser) assured of taking steps to solve those," he told reporters after a reception.
Dr Yunus hosted the reception for the SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women's football team at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday.
Talking to the media in front of Jamuna, the sports adviser said the chief adviser invited the SAFF winning footballers to a breakfast and he patiently listened to the problems and demands of the footballers and asked them to submit their written statements to his office.
He said every footballer of the team presented their signed jerseys and footballs to the chief adviser. "And we all, including sir (chief adviser), attended the breakfast with the women footballers," he added.
Responding to a question, the sports adviser said the footballers were asked to submit their demands in written with 2 or 3 days and he would personally reach those to the chief adviser.
He said Prof Yunus encouraged the women footballers so that the trend of their winning continues.
About the problems of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Asif said in consultation with the new committee of BFF, all the problems of football, including the women's football team, will be resolved.
Mentioning that players are the main stakeholders of sports and they will get the priority, he said Bangladesh cricket team has also some problems, which were not addressed earlier, and those will be resolved now.
Replying to another query, the sports adviser said the BFF new leadership has been asked to conduct an audit and submit its report to the ministry. They are also asked to take action if any irregularity is found, he added.