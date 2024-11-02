Dr Yunus assures of resolving women football team's problems

About the problems of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Asif said in consultation with the new committee of BFF, all the problems of football, including the women's football team, will be resolved.

Mentioning that players are the main stakeholders of sports and they will get the priority, he said Bangladesh cricket team has also some problems, which were not addressed earlier, and those will be resolved now.

Replying to another query, the sports adviser said the BFF new leadership has been asked to conduct an audit and submit its report to the ministry. They are also asked to take action if any irregularity is found, he added.