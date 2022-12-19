French hearts are broken but future looks bright

France will be heartbroken after losing the FIFA World Cup final to Argentina in a penalty shootout but the genius of Kylian Mbappe and the depth of talent in the squad bode well for the future.

France began the World Cup without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, striker Christopher Nkunku, midfielders Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba and lost left back Lucas Hernandez in the first game and yet still reached the final, where they lost 4-2 on penalties after a spectacular 3-3 draw.

Mbappe, who turns 24 on Tuesday, netted all three French goals, taking his tally from two World Cups to 12.