England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France

England claimed third place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by beating France 6-4 on Saturday (Bangladesh time Sunday).

Meanwhile, Les Bleus' captain Kylian Mbappe became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals on coach Didier Deschamps' last game after 14 years in charge.

England scored four in the first half through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka double. Saka completed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute penalty.

Mbappe scored two, either side of Bradley Barcola's goal in the second half, to take his tally to 10 at this World Cup.