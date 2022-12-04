Argentina's Di Maria out, Australia also make one change

Australia also made one change to the side that beat Denmark in their last outing, bringing Keanu Baccus into midfield for Craig Goodwin, who scored their first goal of the tournament against France.
Coach Graham Arnold stuck with Milos Degenek at right back after having also rotated Nathaniel Atkinson and Fran Karacic there in the three group games.
Teams
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c)
Australia
Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke.