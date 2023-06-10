Haaland ‘not stressed’ by goal drought ahead of Champions League final

“Of course I feel pressure. I would lie if I said I didn’t,” the 22-year-old said.

“You say it yourself and it’s true – they won the Premier League without me, they won every trophy without me.

“So I’m here to try to do a thing that the club has never done before and I’ll do my best.”

City are huge favourites to get the better of the Italian giants in Istanbul and become just the second side to do the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

Pep Guardiola’s men became the first team to win the English domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup four years ago.