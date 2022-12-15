France without Rabiot, Upamecano against Morocco in semi-final

It is just a seventh cap for Monaco midfielder Fofana, and a sixth cap for Konate, as the holders look to secure a place in Sunday's final against Argentina.
The rest of coach Didier Deschamps' starting XI is the same as against England in the quarter-final, when they won 2-1 thanks to a late Olivier Giroud goal.
Morocco are the first African team and the first Arab team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.
Defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui return from the injury problems that ruled them out of the 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui has opted for a three-man central defence, with captain Romain Saiss fit to start after picking up a knock against Portugal.
Midfielder Selim Amallah drops to the bench, along with full-back Yahya Attiat-Allah.
Starting line-ups
France (4-3-3)
Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Morocco (3-4-3)
Yassine Bounou; Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss (capt), Nayef Aguerd; Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Noussair Mazraoui; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal.
Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)