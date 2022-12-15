France without Rabiot, Upamecano against Morocco in semi-final

France have made two changes to their starting line-up for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Morocco, with Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano both dropping out of the side due to illness.

Youssouf Fofana comes into the midfield in place of Rabiot, who has appeared in all five of France's matches so far but is not even listed among the substitutes for the match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool takes the place of Upamecano alongside Raphael Varane in central defence, although the Bayern Munich man is at least named on the bench.