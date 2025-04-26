Real Madrid boycott final build-up for 'unacceptable' statements from ref

Real Madrid lashed out at the Copa del Rey final referees on the eve of Saturday's match, labelling complaints about pressure from the club's television channel 'unacceptable' and boycotting all planned pre-match activities in protest.

Spanish media reported they may boycott the final itself if the match referees for the clash with rivals Barcelona are not replaced.

"These statements... made in a premeditated manner 24 hours before the final against one of the participants, demonstrate, once again, a clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees towards Real Madrid," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Real Madrid refused to take part in the usual press conference, the open training in front of media, the traditional presidents' dinner and a pre-match photo-call.

This week, the club's television channel aired a new video attacking the referee for the final at La Cartuja in Seville, something they have done to various officials this season.