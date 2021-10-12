Wenger says offside calls could be automated by next year

The governing body of world football said in August that "the goal is to develop a supportive tool similar to goal-line technology: Not designed to make the decision, but to provide evidence instantly to the referees".

Wenger, talking ahead of the French multisport Refereeing Days, of which he is the figurehead, suggested that the timetable could be accelerated in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 21 2022.

Wenger has already suggested changing the offside rule so that players are onside if any part of their body that can score a goal is behind or level with the relevant defender.

His proposal last month that the World Cup should be staged twice as often was met with a storm of opposition from leading football figures.