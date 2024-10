Bangladesh beat India 3-1

Defending champions Bangladesh beat India by 3-1 goals in their ultimate group A match of the SAFF Women's Championship held at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal today (Wednesday).

In the proceeding, forward Tohura Khatun scored a brace while Afeida Khandakar supported her with a lone goal for Bangladesh.

Captain Bala Devi scored a one goal for India.

The day's win saw Bangladesh confirmed their spot of semifinals as the group champions while India finished group runners-up.

Bangladesh XI-Rupna Chakma, Sabina Khatun, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar Sr., Afeida Khandaker, Monika Chakma, Tohura Khatun, Ritu Porna Chakma, Shamsunnahar Jr., Masura Parvin and Maria Manda