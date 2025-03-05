Young Gunners fire rampant Arsenal into box seat against PSV

‘No chance. Outplayed. Bad,’ said PSV coach Peter Bosz, summing up his team’s performance.

Arsenal dominated from the outset. Declan Rice’s powerful shot into the PSV net on 11 minutes was chalked off for a narrow offside, but it was a taste of what was to come.

Against the run of play, PSV should have taken the lead after a quarter of an hour but Ismael Saibari somehow contrived to hit the bar from close range with goalkeeper David Raya already beaten.

Arsenal made the hosts pay for their profligacy two minutes later. Rice was afforded far too much space in the PSV box, allowing him to chip a cross to the far post, gratefully headed home by Arsenal’s own flying Dutchman, Jurrien Timber.

The visitors doubled their lead shortly afterwards following more generous Dutch defending.

Lewis-Skelly, the 18-year-old English defender, found himself in acres of space in a dangerous area, squaring to fellow teenager Nwaneri, who smashed the cross into the top corner.

PSV’s shambolic defending turned to embarrassment as Arsenal made it three after just over half an hour played.