Barca hungry for titles as they brace for Cup semi at Atletico

“Tomorrow’s game is like a final and it’s a great opportunity for us,” added Flick.

“We’re proud of this team and how we’re playing. It’s not by luck that we’ve got this far: we deserve it. I also want to thank everyone for their work. In every situation they gave the right answer.

“Their attitude is always the same, they always give their best and never give up. The result, we’ll see ... The team has improved and I have told them that. I am grateful for what they are doing. But this is football, so what counts are the titles.

“But so far everyone is happy with the style, the game and how the players have improved. I’m happy with the team and the atmosphere in the dressing room. We have to continue like this.

“We won the Spanish Super Cup (against Real Madrid in January), but it’s in the past. We want to reach the Cup final, but it won’t be easy,” he added.

Flick said Barcelona know they will face an Atletico side who could be playing for their last chance to win a title after they were knocked out by local rivals Real in the Champions League round of 16 and have lost steam in the title race.