Brazil head to Qatar as favourites to win a World Cup like no other

The first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East will be unlike any that has come before, but there may still be a familiar name on the trophy with Brazil heading to Qatar as the favourites to succeed France and end two decades of European dominance.

For the last decade, most mentions of Qatar and the World Cup have focused on the controversial decision to give the tiny Gulf state the tournament as well as criticism of its human rights record.

There has therefore been little attention paid to what might happen on the pitch between the opening game on November 20 and the final, at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

Indeed, there has been little time to even think about the football.