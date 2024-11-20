Argentina beat Peru, Colombia upset by Ecuador

A magnificent volley from Lautaro Martinez was enough to give world champions Argentina a 1-0 win over Peru while ten-man Ecuador upset Colombia with a 1-0 victory in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Argentina remain on top of the CONMEBOL standings with their qualification for the 2026 tournament surely just a matter of time.

It was far from a vintage performance from Lionel Scaloni’s team, the winners of the last two Copa America tournaments, but a moment of magic from Inter Milan’s Martinez proved decisive.