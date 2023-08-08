England survive Nigeria scare, Australia also into quarterfinals

The defeat was cruel on Nigeria, the world’s 40th-ranked team, who followed up their impressive performances in the group stage by pushing England all the way.

Their England-born defender Ashleigh Plumptre crashed a shot off the woodwork in the first half and Uchenna Kanu also hit the frame of the goal.

However, this was the third game out of four at this World Cup in which Nigeria failed to score.

“We had every opportunity to get the result and unfortunately we didn’t get it done,” said their American coach, Randy Waldrum.

“I think we could have (won it in 90 minutes). We had the best chances, we hit the crossbar twice in regulation play. We were a bit unlucky not to get something out of it.

“But credit to England, they are a great side.”

England will discover the identity of their quarter-final opponents on Tuesday when Colombia face surprise-package Jamaica in Melbourne.