Five goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the 21st century
Keeping a clean sheet is no easy feat, but some of the world’s top goalkeepers have managed to keep their nets untouched hundreds of times. Here are five goalkeepers who have recorded most clean sheets in the 21st century:
1. Iker Casillas — 439 clean sheets
The Spanish goalkeeper kept 439 clean sheets during his career.
2. Gianluigi Buffon — 420 clean sheets
Italy’s Buffon kept his goal untouched in 420 matches.
3. Petr Cech — 391 clean sheets
The Czech goalkeeper recorded 391 clean sheets during his career.
4. Pepe Reina — 343 clean sheets
Spain’s Reina kept 343 clean sheets.
5. Manuel Neuer — 327 clean sheets
Germany’s Neuer has recorded 327 clean sheets.
Also Read