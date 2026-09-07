Football

Five goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the 21st century

Keeping a clean sheet is no easy feat, but some of the world’s top goalkeepers have managed to keep their nets untouched hundreds of times. Here are five goalkeepers who have recorded most clean sheets in the 21st century:

Sports Desk
Iker Casillas
File Photo

1. Iker Casillas — 439 clean sheets

The Spanish goalkeeper kept 439 clean sheets during his career.

Gianluigi Buffon
File Photo

2. Gianluigi Buffon — 420 clean sheets

Italy’s Buffon kept his goal untouched in 420 matches.

Petr Cech
IMDB

3. Petr Cech — 391 clean sheets

The Czech goalkeeper recorded 391 clean sheets during his career.

Pepe Reina
IMDB

4. Pepe Reina — 343 clean sheets

Spain’s Reina kept 343 clean sheets.

Manuel Neuer
REUTERS

5. Manuel Neuer — 327 clean sheets

Germany’s Neuer has recorded 327 clean sheets.

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