Juventus’ transfer penalty revoked but new ruling looms

Juventus’ 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity was revoked on Thursday but the spectre of sanction did not disappear completely after Italy’s highest sporting court ruled that the case should be re-examined.

In a statement, the Sports Guarantee Board asked the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court to revise punishments handed down in the original ruling to the club and some key figures, including former deputy chairman Pavel Nedved.

However the long bans given to former chairman Andrea Agnelli, ex-CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting directors Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici were upheld.

The Sports Guarantee Board has a month to publish the reasoning behind its ruling, only after which the FIGC court can then reassess the case, meaning the affair will likely drag on until the end of the season.