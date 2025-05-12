Brazil officially announce Ancelotti as next coach

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid for a second time as the most decorated manager in Champions League history after a hugely successful second spell, primed to take his talents to the international game with Brazil.

The Italian's time at the very top of club football appeared to be over before he left Everton to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

But Ancelotti proved he had lost none of his old magic, lifting the European Cup for the fourth and fifth times as a coach in 2022 and 2024.

The 65-year-old also won his first La Liga title in 2022, completing the set of Europe's top five leagues.

When Zinedine Zidane, who led Madrid to three Champions League titles himself, ended his second spell in charge, Ancelotti was considered a safe pair of hands, having previously overseen the 'decima' triumph in 2014.

He surpassed expectations, infamously high among Real fans, by maintaining the club's status as the strongest in Europe.