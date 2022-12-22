World Cup winner Messi agrees to stay at PSG

Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two-season deal with an option for another year after having spent his entire professional career with Barcelona.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner collected four Champions League titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015 in Spain as well as 10 La Liga crowns.
On Sunday, he inspired Argentina to a penalty shootout win over France in the World Cup final after the epic match had finished 3-3 in extra-time.
Messi, named player of the tournament, scored twice in the game with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe grabbing a hat-trick for France.