Ten Hag slams Man Utd stars for failing to run in Spurs loss

Erik ten Hag has warned Manchester United's stars to take responsibility after slamming them for failing to run enough in their dismal defeat at Tottenham.

Ten Hag was furious with the way his side allowed themselves to be swept away by Tottenham's high-tempo performance in the second half of last weekend's 2-0 loss.

It was a second successive lacklustre display from United after a barely-deserved 1-0 win against Wolves in their Premier League season opener.

"It's not about the midfield. It was about the back and the front. That's why we were open," Ten Hag said.

Quizzed on exactly why United were so lethargic, the United manager added: "They didn't run, or they run in the wrong moment, too late, especially the front, didn't recover.