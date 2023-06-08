A quiet end to the Messi-Ronaldo saga

The Lionel Messi transfer saga ended on Wednesday night when the Argentine World Cup winner chose Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami as his next home.

His decision broke the hearts of the legions of Barcelona fans and football romantics who had envisioned Messi’s triumphant return to the Catalan club after two years ‘exile’ in Paris.

Messi moving to the US, the place which has been the ‘retirement home’ for top European footballers for many years, also signals the end of an era.