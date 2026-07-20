Argentina hold Spain to goalless first half in World Cup final
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina remained goalless at half-time after a tense but fiercely competitive opening 45 minutes in New York New Jersey.
Spain looked the more progressive side during the first half and came closest to breaking the deadlock. Lamine Yamal carved out an early opportunity, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez produced the save to keep the scores level.
Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are aiming to become the first team in 64 years to retain the World Cup. Spain, meanwhile, are chasing their second world title, 16 years after winning the trophy for the first time in South Africa.
Messi had a relatively quiet first half, although Spain will be well aware that the Argentina captain is capable of changing the course of the match in an instant.
With the score locked at 0-0, an intriguing second half awaits as both sides continue their pursuit of the World Cup title.