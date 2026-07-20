Argentina hold Spain to goalless first half in World Cup final

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are aiming to become the first team in 64 years to retain the World Cup. Spain, meanwhile, are chasing their second world title, 16 years after winning the trophy for the first time in South Africa.

Messi had a relatively quiet first half, although Spain will be well aware that the Argentina captain is capable of changing the course of the match in an instant.

With the score locked at 0-0, an intriguing second half awaits as both sides continue their pursuit of the World Cup title.