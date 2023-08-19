Kane scores on Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich

England striker Harry Kane admitted he was “nervous” on his Bayern Munich debut, after scoring one and assisting another as his side won 4-0 at Werder Bremen in the season opener on Friday.

Kane, who arrived in Germany on Saturday after a €100-million ($109 million) move from English Premier League side Tottenham, assisted on Leroy Sane’s opener just three minutes in, before scoring midway through the second half.

Billed as the missing link one year after the German champions lost forward Robert Lewandowski, Kane connected play superbly on his Bundesliga debut, going close several times before his 75th-minute opener.