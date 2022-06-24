Zidane, do you remember tearing your pants in Bangladesh?

"Boss, I'm at the right-back!"

He was preparing to kick off with Imon Mahmud, when I went up and said that. I had spoken in Bangla -- "Boss, ami right-back e achhi!" This Frenchman wasn't likely to understand what I had said, but he must have caught the 'right-back' and winked at me. That memory remains with me down to this day.

This was none other than the one and only Zinedine Zidane. He was the hero of not just French football, but the hero of football all around the world. He was also the anti-hero of the infamous headbutt to Marco Materazzi in the World Cup final. That perhaps made France's captain the most talked-about person in the world at the time. Even a middle-aged woman Grameen Bank borrower in Gazipur asked Zidane, "Why did you butt him with your head?"

This football legend arrived in Dhaka in 2006, at 10:00pm on 26 November to be precise. He was here to inaugurate the Grameen Danone Food Factory being set up in Bogura as a joint initiative of Grameen Bank and France's renowned food manufacturing company Danone. Zidane was then the biggest football star in the pre-Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and post-Diego Maradona and Pele era. Other than Mohammed Ali, no such huge world star had set foot in Bangladesh before that.