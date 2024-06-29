Brazil bounce back to thrash Paraguay 4-1

Brazil's Vinicius Junior scored twice in his side's Copa America 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a Group D clash in Nevada on Friday, bouncing back from a lacklustre display in his first game of the tournament.

The Brazilians -- coming off a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica -- jumped to a 3-0 halftime edge over Paraguay on the way to victory after squandering a golden chance to open the scoring.

Paraguay's Adrian Cubas, who would receive a red card in the 81st minute, committed a foul in the penalty area, but Brazil's Lucas Paqueta missed from the spot in the 31st minute.

But Paqueta delivered an assist to set up Vincius Junior's goal in the 35th minute that gave Brazil a 1-0 lead.

Savinho doubled Brazil's lead with a goal in the 43rd minute and Vincius Junior gave Brazil a 3-0 half-time lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time, racing in behind the play and delivering a right-footed shot just inside the left post.