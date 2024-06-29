Copa America
Brazil bounce back to thrash Paraguay 4-1
Brazil's Vinicius Junior scored twice in his side's Copa America 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a Group D clash in Nevada on Friday, bouncing back from a lacklustre display in his first game of the tournament.
The Brazilians -- coming off a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica -- jumped to a 3-0 halftime edge over Paraguay on the way to victory after squandering a golden chance to open the scoring.
Paraguay's Adrian Cubas, who would receive a red card in the 81st minute, committed a foul in the penalty area, but Brazil's Lucas Paqueta missed from the spot in the 31st minute.
But Paqueta delivered an assist to set up Vincius Junior's goal in the 35th minute that gave Brazil a 1-0 lead.
Savinho doubled Brazil's lead with a goal in the 43rd minute and Vincius Junior gave Brazil a 3-0 half-time lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time, racing in behind the play and delivering a right-footed shot just inside the left post.
Paraguay answered in the 48th minute on a goal by Omar Alderete but Paqueta scored on a redemption penalty kick in the 65th minute for a 4-1 Brazil lead and that's how it finished.
The Real Madrid attacker posed a constant threat down the left flank and scored the opener in the 35th minute as he slotted home Lucas Paqueta's first-time pass to finish off a flowing team move.
Girona winger Savio doubled nine-times champions Brazil's advantage after pouncing on a rebound inside the box, before Vinicius stuck out a boot to divert a clearance from Omar Alderete into the net and notch up his second goal of the night in first half stoppage time.
Paraguay got a goal back after the break as Alderete netted a superb long-range effort, but any hopes of a comeback were swiftly nipped in the bud when Paqueta scored from the spot in the 68th minute, making up for a penalty miss in the first half.
Colombia, who have qualified for the quarter-finals, top Group D with six points after two matches, with Brazil in second on four points. Costa Rica are third with one point and Paraguay are bottom with zero after two defeats.