Ruud roars, Jabeur, Swiatek soar into quarters

Casper Ruud continued his bid to reach back-to-back finals at the French Open by fending off Chile's Nicolas Jarry in a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 fourth-round win on Monday as Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur also stayed on course for a maiden Grand Slam crown.

Alexander Zverev hardly broke sweat in the night session to seal a 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over Bulgarian 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov and set up a showdown with Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Ruud, who has only dropped two sets in four matches so far, faced a tricky test against lanky clay court specialist Jarry but pulled through in three hours and 20 minutes as his opponent failed to make his chances count in the last two sets.

"If we had gone five sets I don't know how long we would have played," said Ruud on Court Philippe Chatrier. "I have to thank my team for pushing me in practice. I did the work and physically I was ready for more."