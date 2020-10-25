Hamilton smashes Schumacher's 16-yr-old record, becomes all-time F1 winner

"I only ever dreamed of being where I am today," he said after the race and a long hug with his father Anthony, who managed his early career.

"I didn't have a magic ball when I chose to come here (Mercedes) -- and all we have ever tried to do is make the most of it every single day. We are all rowing in the same direction.

"I have got my dad here which is amazing and my step-mum Linda -- and Roscoe (his dog) -- so it's a very special day. It's going to take time to sink in, but I was still pushing coming across the line.

"Even now, I am still in race mode mentally so I can't find the words right now to describe my emotions at the moment... Maybe I will be able to later on."