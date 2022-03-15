Holders Bangladesh thump Singapore 7-0

Bangladesh, which made a flying start in the nine- team AHF Cup Hockey 2022 outplaying hosts Indonesia by 7-2 goals last Friday, will play Iran on Tuesday (15 March) and upper ranked Oman on 17 March in the remaining Pool B matches.
The tournament is also a qualifying competition for the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey.
Earlier, Bangladesh was placed in five-team Pool B with Oman, Singapore, Iran and hosts Indonesia while four-team Pool A comprises Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, following the last moment withdrawal of stronger China .
After playing each other once, the top two teams from each of the two pools will play in the semi-finals on 19 March before the final on 20 March.
All the nine participating teams keep their bird eyes on one of a top three-place in the on-going AHF Cup to join the final round of the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey along with the five automatic qualifiers – India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan.