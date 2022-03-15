Holders Bangladesh thump Singapore 7-0

Sports

Defending champions Bangladesh earned their second consecutive victory in Pool B of the Men's Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup 2022 crushing Singapore by 7-0 goals at the GBK Field in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday, reports UNB.

In the day's match, Shahanur Rahman Sobuj scored three field goals in the 14th, 27th and 59th minutes and was adjudged best player of the match.

Besides, Ashraful Islam, Arshad Hossain, Khorshedur Rahman and Pushkar Kisha Mimo scored one goal each for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, which made a flying start in the nine- team AHF Cup Hockey 2022 outplaying hosts Indonesia by 7-2 goals last Friday, will play Iran on Tuesday (15 March) and upper ranked Oman on 17 March in the remaining Pool B matches.

The tournament is also a qualifying competition for the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey.

Earlier, Bangladesh was placed in five-team Pool B with Oman, Singapore, Iran and hosts Indonesia while four-team Pool A comprises Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, following the last moment withdrawal of stronger China .

After playing each other once, the top two teams from each of the two pools will play in the semi-finals on 19 March before the final on 20 March.

All the nine participating teams keep their bird eyes on one of a top three-place in the on-going AHF Cup to join the final round of the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey along with the five automatic qualifiers – India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan.

