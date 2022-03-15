Holders Bangladesh thump Singapore 7-0

Defending champions Bangladesh earned their second consecutive victory in Pool B of the Men's Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup 2022 crushing Singapore by 7-0 goals at the GBK Field in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday, reports UNB.

In the day's match, Shahanur Rahman Sobuj scored three field goals in the 14th, 27th and 59th minutes and was adjudged best player of the match.

Besides, Ashraful Islam, Arshad Hossain, Khorshedur Rahman and Pushkar Kisha Mimo scored one goal each for Bangladesh.