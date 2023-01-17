Muhammad Ali and pro-wrestling: A connection unknown to most

This quote from Ali encapsulates what separated him from the rest. The world had seen many great boxers before him but none possessed the ‘gift of the gab’ like Ali. Many have tried to emulate Ali since, but all of them have ended up being cheap imitations.

Ali had incredible speed, ceaseless stamina and tremendous ring IQ. But what made Ali’s fights must-watch events was the months-long buildup, where Ali wouldn’t miss any opportunity to taunt, humiliate and belittle his opponent, make bold predictions about what he will do to his challenger in the ring and at every chance announce it to the world that he is the greatest of all time.