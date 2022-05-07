'If I can do it, anyone can'

Volkswagen Polo Cup started this year in India. In that race, there are 22 identical cars and you are not allowed to make any modifications to the car. Volkswagen provides those cars. The racers in India are true athletes. They take every competition very seriously. A little leniency or praise doesn’t affect their performance. While competing, they are ruthless and savage. Four Bangladeshis went there to compete, me, my student Ishayet Hossain and two others from Chattogram and Dhaka respectively. Only I finished in the podium thrice, twice I came second and I won the race once.

After the race I said in an interview that winning this race in India is equivalent of winning 10 races elsewhere because this race was extremely competitive. The video of the race also proves that. The timing of the first 14 cars in the qualifying race ranged between one second. I feel that this race is as competitive as a Formula One race. 14 cars qualifying with timings ranging within one second is a very unique thing to happen. The races in India are really tough and challenging. The cars, fuel level, weight, everything is same. So, the margin of error is very thin. You have to use your wits to win a race here. You also have to think about how to deal with people, how to handle cars. It’s also important to be politically correct, because racing is done in two stages, inside the track and also outside of it.

(To be continued)