Indian wrestler Phogat suspended for Olympics misconduct

India’s top wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been suspended for misconduct at the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been one of the country’s top medal hopes, the national federation said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old from a famed Indian wrestling dynasty went into the Games as world number one in the 53kg but crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Wrestling Federation of India assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told AFP that Phogat had been suspended on “three counts of indiscipline”.