India's Olympic hero Mirabai says Tokyo silver built on Rio failure

India's Olympic weightlifting hero Chanu Saikhom Mirabai said her silver medal at Tokyo 2020 had been five years in the making since she missed out on an Olympic medal in Rio.

Mirabai, 26, finished second behind gold medallist Hou Zhihui of China in the 49kg women's wrestling on day one of the Olympic weightlifting competition.

Congratulations poured in, including from cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar who said she had made India "very proud".