Australian Open
Djokovic beats Alcaraz in Melbourne blockbuster
A vintage Novak Djokovic tamed Carlos Alcaraz in a late-night blockbuster to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Alexander Zverev.
The 37-year-old Djokovic rolled back the years at the scene of his greatest achievements on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 triumph sealed close to 1:00 am.
The Serb surged into the semi-finals and a date with world number two Zverev to edge closer to an 11th Melbourne crown and all-time record 25th Slam title.
With former rival Andy Murray now in his coaching corner, Djokovic was at his imperious and defiant best, cupping his ear to the crowd after winning big points.
Djokovic was at the centre of a row on Monday after he demanded an apology -- and got one -- from a local TV presenter for what he called "insulting and offensive comments".
Spain's world number three Alcaraz will have to wait another year to get a kangaroo tattoo. He had vowed to get one if he won the Australian Open for the first time.
The 21-year-old four-time major champion has still never been beyond the Melbourne Park last eight.
Former number one Djokovic extended his career advantage over Alcaraz to 5-3, having also beaten him in the Paris Olympics final in their last meeting.
Alcaraz got the better of his rival in the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals.
In hot and windy conditions, Germany's Zverev defeated the American Tommy Paul 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/0), 2-6, 6-1 to step up his quest to win a Grand Slam for the first time.
The 27-year-old lost his cool at one point -- because of a feather. The umpire called for a replay when the feather drifted in front of him as he played a shot at a critical juncture.
"C'mon, that is unbelievable on break point," he shouted, before taking out his fury on Paul by breaking to love.
World number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner plays home hope Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals on Thursday, the winner facing American 21st seed Ben Shelton or the unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego.