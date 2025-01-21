Djokovic beats Alcaraz in Melbourne blockbuster

With former rival Andy Murray now in his coaching corner, Djokovic was at his imperious and defiant best, cupping his ear to the crowd after winning big points.

Djokovic was at the centre of a row on Monday after he demanded an apology -- and got one -- from a local TV presenter for what he called "insulting and offensive comments".

Spain's world number three Alcaraz will have to wait another year to get a kangaroo tattoo. He had vowed to get one if he won the Australian Open for the first time.