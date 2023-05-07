Mixed day for Bangladesh in BFAME

Bangladesh had a mixed day in the second day of the 22nd BFAME Championships, the qualifying tournament for the Bermuda Bowl, otherwise known as the World Cup of Bridge on Sunday at Lahore.

Bangladesh lost the first match of the day against powerful India but won the third session of the day against Jordan to end the day on a good note.

After a disappointing opening day the men in red and green looked solid against India but ultimately lost by 12.8-7.2 VPs largely due to a big slam swing. Bangladesh lost the session by 37-27 IMPS.