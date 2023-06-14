HC asks not to comment on money laundering until investigation ended

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin filed a writ with the High Court (HC) on Monday seeking removal of 'derogatory' and 'false' contents from public domain created against him.

Some 18 people, including home secretary, information secretary, BTRC chairman, editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television, its sports journalists and barrister Sumon, have been made defendants in the writ.

The HC passed an order on Wednesday after a two-day hearing on the writ.

It is said in the order that a month ago barrister Sumon filed a writ with the HC bringing allegations of money laundering by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and its president Kazi Salahuddin.

No defendants would be allowed to comment on the issue until the investigation of the corruption-related writ is completed.