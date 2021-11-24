Abahani stay in race beating Mohammedan 4-2

Gonzalo Peilet scored both the goals for the traditional black and whites Mohammedans in the 9th and 44th minute respectively, both from penalty corners.
In the day’s other match, Dhaka Mariner Youngs’ Club maintained their all-win record in the league beating Bangladesh Sporting Club by 7-1 goal at the same venue Tuesday evening.
Avishek struck two, Shukhjeet Singh, Mamunur Rahman Chayan, Pardeep Mor, Milan Hossain and Shahrukh Ahmed Shah contributed one goal each for the winners while Krishna Kumar scored the lone goal for the losers.
After the day’s matches, Dhaka Mariner Youngs’ Club top the list securing 39 points from 13 matches, followed by Dhaka Abahani with 36 points from 14 matches and Mohammedan SC with 33 points from 13 encounters.