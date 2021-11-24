Local sports

Premier division hockey

Abahani stay in race beating Mohammedan 4-2

Prothom Alo English Desk
Abahani players celebrate after win against arch-rival Mohammedan in their 3rd super league match of the Premier Division Hockey League at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka on 23 November, 2021
Abahani players celebrate after win against arch-rival Mohammedan in their 3rd super league match of the Premier Division Hockey League at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka on 23 November, 2021UNB

Former champions Abahani Limited stayed in the title race of the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League beating their arch-rival and defending champions Mohammedan SC by 4-2 goal in their 3rd super league match at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Khorshedur Rahman struck twice in the 5th and 33rd minute from penalty corner while Arshad Hossain and Bjom Kellerman scored one field goal each for Abahani in the 28th and 58th minute respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gonzalo Peilet scored both the goals for the traditional black and whites Mohammedans in the 9th and 44th minute respectively, both from penalty corners.

In the day’s other match, Dhaka Mariner Youngs’ Club maintained their all-win record in the league beating Bangladesh Sporting Club by 7-1 goal at the same venue Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Avishek struck two, Shukhjeet Singh, Mamunur Rahman Chayan, Pardeep Mor, Milan Hossain and Shahrukh Ahmed Shah contributed one goal each for the winners while Krishna Kumar scored the lone goal for the losers.

After the day’s matches, Dhaka Mariner Youngs’ Club top the list securing 39 points from 13 matches, followed by Dhaka Abahani with 36 points from 14 matches and Mohammedan SC with 33 points from 13 encounters.

Read more from Local sports
Post Comment
Advertisement