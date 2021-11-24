Abahani stay in race beating Mohammedan 4-2

Former champions Abahani Limited stayed in the title race of the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League beating their arch-rival and defending champions Mohammedan SC by 4-2 goal in their 3rd super league match at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Khorshedur Rahman struck twice in the 5th and 33rd minute from penalty corner while Arshad Hossain and Bjom Kellerman scored one field goal each for Abahani in the 28th and 58th minute respectively.