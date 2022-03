Last three times champions Bangladesh emerged Pool B champions to reach the semi-final of Men’s Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup’ 2022 with all-win record beating stronger Oman by 3-2 goal at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Thursday, reports UNB.

In the day’s vital match, Khorshedur Rahman scored three goals for Bangladesh in the 8th, 56th and 58th minutes -- first two from penalty corners and last one from penalty stroke, despite Bangladesh went down by 1-2 goal till 48th minute of the match.