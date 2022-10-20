Archer Monisha conquering all the odds

Monisha’s fight is not confined against the opponents. She has to fight in and beyond the boundaries. Numerous competitors in and innumerable factors outside the field. She has to face all the stumbling blocks yet she proved herself as an indomitable fighter who keeps her target to the bull’s eye.

Monisha, the young archer did not have the means to purchase a bow. She used to collect the used bows and the arrows were mismatched. Even at the recurve event of the national youth archery, which took place at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Stadium of Tongi on Tuesday, she played with vetch compound.

But the young archer from Mariner Youngs’s club conquered all the odds and took a podium place.