Bangladesh Games to start on 1 April

Around 8,500 athletes, officials, technical delegates will be involved in the games, organised to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The 8th and last Bangladesh Games was held in 2013 although the games were supposed to be held after every four years.



The Bangladesh Olympic Association meeting also decided that the country would participate in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games during 10-19 September this year in Turkey and the 19th Asian Games from 10-22 September in China next year.



Bangladesh will compete in 13 disciplines in the Islamic Solidarity Games and 17 disciplines in the Asian Games.

