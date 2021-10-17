Mariner Youngs emerge champions beating Dhaka Abahani

Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club clinched the first-ever Club Cup Hockey title, the SIBL Club Cup Hockey Tournament’ 21, outplaying four times champions Dhaka Abahani Limited by 3-0 goals in the final at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Sohanur Rahman Sabuj struck twice in the 22nd and 58th minutes while Indian player Avishek scored the other goal in the 55th minute for the 2018 Club Cup runner-up Mariner Youngs Club, shocking their formidable rivals and Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Ltd, reports UNB.