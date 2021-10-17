Local sports

Club Cup Hockey

Mariner Youngs emerge champions beating Dhaka Abahani

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club players celebrate after winning their maiden trophy in Club Cup Hockey on 16 October 2021Shamsul Haque

Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club clinched the first-ever Club Cup Hockey title, the SIBL Club Cup Hockey Tournament’ 21, outplaying four times champions Dhaka Abahani Limited by 3-0 goals in the final at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Sohanur Rahman Sabuj struck twice in the 22nd and 58th minutes while Indian player Avishek scored the other goal in the 55th minute for the 2018 Club Cup runner-up Mariner Youngs Club, shocking their formidable rivals and Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Ltd, reports UNB.

Avishek of the champion team was adjudged the player of the tournament while Milan Hossain of the same team named as the highest scorer of the meet for his six goals. Both the players got prize money of Tk 10,000 each from Khawja Rahmatullah Trust.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) president and chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshall Sheikh Abdul Hannan witnessed the day’s final as the chief guest.

Managing director of the meet’s sponsor Social Islami Bank Ltd. Kazi Osman Ali was also present as special guest.

The winning team received prize money of Tk 100,000 while the runner-up Dhaka Abahani Limited got Tk 50,000 as prize money.

