Mariner Youngs emerge champions beating Dhaka Abahani

Avishek of the champion team was adjudged the player of the tournament while Milan Hossain of the same team named as the highest scorer of the meet for his six goals. Both the players got prize money of Tk 10,000 each from Khawja Rahmatullah Trust.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) president and chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshall Sheikh Abdul Hannan witnessed the day’s final as the chief guest.
Managing director of the meet’s sponsor Social Islami Bank Ltd. Kazi Osman Ali was also present as special guest.
The winning team received prize money of Tk 100,000 while the runner-up Dhaka Abahani Limited got Tk 50,000 as prize money.