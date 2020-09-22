Swadhin Bangla Football team’s Nowsheruzzaman dies of COVID-19

Former national footballer and member of Swadhin Bangla Football team AKM Nowsheruzzaman passed away Monday night at a city hospital after suffering from COVID-19.

The famed striker breathed his last at about 9:30pm on Monday after battling with coronavirus for about 13 days at ICU of the Ibne Sina Hospital, reports UNB.

The 72-year-old is survived by his wife, a son and daughter and a large number of admirers to mourn his death.