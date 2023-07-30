Ramhim wins both men’s and boy’s singles crown

Ramhim Leon Bom from Chattogram emerged as the champion in the men’s singles event of the 39th National Table Tennis Championship, beating Emon by 4-0 sets in the final held at the Chattogram Rifles Club on Saturday.

Ramhim is the only Bangladeshi paddler to win both the men’s singles and boys (U-18) singles crown in the same edition after clinching the boys (Under-18) singles crown on Friday beating Nafis Iqbal also by 4-0 sets in the final.