Ramhim wins both men’s and boy’s singles crown

Ramhim Leon Bom from Chattogram emerged as the champion in the men’s singles event of the 39th National Table Tennis Championship, beating Emon by 4-0 sets in the final held at the Chattogram Rifles Club on Saturday.

Ramhim is the only Bangladeshi paddler to win both the men’s singles and boys (U-18) singles crown in the same edition after clinching the boys (Under-18) singles crown on Friday beating Nafis Iqbal also by 4-0 sets in the final.

Sadia Rahman Mou clinched the women’s singles title defeating Sonam Sultana Soma by 4-3 sets in a keenly contested final at the same venue on Saturday.

In the men’s doubles, the pair of Hashem and Hasib lifted the title beating Hridoy and Sajib by 3-1 sets in the final on Saturday.

In the mixed doubles, Hridoy and Khoi Khoi clinched the title beating Ramhim and Oishi by 3-1 sets in the event’s final.

