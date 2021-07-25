Naomi Osaka refreshed and ready after first win since May

Naomi Osaka said she was feeling refreshed and ready to play, following a dominant 6-1 6-4 win over China's Zheng Saisai in the opening round of the Tokyo Games - her first victory since taking a mental health break two months ago.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in May, when she withdrew after being fined for skipping the mandatory post-match press conferences on mental health reasons. She then also pulled out of Wimbledon.