Nishikori confident Osaka can bounce back after shock exit

Now the only Japanese left with the chance of winning a singles medal, Nishikori said he is "really enjoying the occasion," one he has dreamed of since he was a boy. But the humid weather will be the main obstacle as he juggles both the singles and doubles tournaments.

"I'll message her on whatsapp," Nishikori said when asked if he will reach out to Osaka. "I just need to focus on what I have to do on the court, (although it is) very sad of course that Naomi lost. I am surprised."

"The Olympics is a tough tournament in its own right, but it's still one competition and (Naomi and I will) look to give our best again after it too."