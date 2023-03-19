Bangladesh emerge undefeated group champions in Bangabandhu Kabaddi

Holders Bangladesh defeated Iraq by 49-33 points to emerge Group A champions in the Bangabandhu Cup 2023 International Kabaddi Tournament at the Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh ended the group-stage undefeated, winning all five of their Group A matches. They will now take on the Group B runners up in the first semifinal at 4:00pm on Monday.

Formidable Iraq took the court on Saturday afternoon with three back to back wins, but conceded their first defeat of the meet against hosts Bangladesh.