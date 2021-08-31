Osaka begins title defence in style, Sabalenka struggles

World No.3 Naomi Osaka of Japan kicked off her US Open title defence with an impressive win over Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in the first round under lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium late on Monday night.

The two-time US Open champion fired 34 winners to 24 unforced errors to break down Bouzkova's defensive game in the first set and then ramped up the pressure to win the second set with ease.